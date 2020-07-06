The Corsicana Independent School District held a special meeting Monday, June 29 via Zoom. Trustees were briefed on the 2020-2021 school calendar, which Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost called a “work in progress.”
“The district is working on plans to meet the different scenarios with which we might be confronted,” Frost said.
CISD is planning to begin the 2020-2021 school year Aug. 13, and end May 28. There was preliminary discussion about the potential of adding 15 to 30 minutes to each school day in order to preform daily health checks of the children and enact COVID-19 protocols.
“We are going to weigh the pros and cons of adding the additional minutes to the school day, like other districts are doing.” Trustee Leah Blackard said.
The additional 15 to 30 minutes could mean the district would meet the required 75,600 instructional minutes mandated by the state of Texas five to 10 days earlier.
At this point, the board is looking more at the flexibility, conceding that some of the procedures will take time.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of the students,” Frost said.
The Board took no action on this item, as they await further guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
The Board also discussed the possibility of pairing down the items necessary on school supplies and standardized dress.
Board members expressed concern of the economic impact of the pandemic, to families within the community, and the risks of sharing classroom supplies during this time.
Several Board members discussed partnering with community organizations to lessen the financial burden.
Trustee Ed Monk brought up the opportunity of buying some supplies in bulk.
“We can certainly leverage our buying power,” he said.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of trustees is scheduled for Monday July 13.
