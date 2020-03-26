The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting via video conference Monday, March 23. Trustees were updated on the district’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with President Donald Trump’s guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, CISD remains closed until at least April 3.
Trustee Dr. Kent Rodgers said he expects a number of weeks of tough sledding. He said the Board should prepare for a strong possibility that students won’t be back in school this school year.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost has been in contact with the Texas Education Agency. She said she’s hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
Frost reported that CISD employees have distributed 2,000 breakfasts lunches and learning materials to students between March 16 and 20. Corsicana ISD campuses Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, Sam Houston, Bowie, Fannin, Navarro, Carroll, and Travis will again serve as drop off points for three days worth of food and learning materials from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays from parking lots. Administrators, central office staff, campus security and counselors will also be available on location at those times.
Pick up at Navarro Elementary and Collins Intermediate has been extended until 2 p.m.
Frost said that students are being surveyed about their educational needs. As a result, more paper and pencil practice packets will be handed out with food.
In addition, buses will arrive at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Northside Baptist Church, Greater Love Church, MLK Center, Believers' Bible Church, Catholic Church, and the YMCA. All CISD students are eligible to pick up breakfast and lunch.
For more information, visit www.cisd.org/coronavirus.
The Board unanimously passed a resolution approving the pay of custodians, food service and transportation workers, as well as all other non-exempt hourly employees during the time CISD remains closed. The decision ensures those workers will receive their base pay for the duration, and time and a half for any additional time spent on site.
The Board also moved to cancel the May 2, 2020 bond election, which Board President Leah Dill Blackard said is the least of the district's worries at this point.
A public comment was offered to the Board via e-mail asking that CISD commencement be postponed until later in the summer and not canceled due to COVID-19. Blackard said holding commencement is certainly a desire and goal.
The planned March 30 meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees is expected to take place over video conference. A link for that meeting can be found at www.cisd.org.
