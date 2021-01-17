The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a resolution to extend emergency paid sick leave, in addition to extending emergency provisions of the Family Medical Leave Act for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
The policy of 10 days of emergency paid sick leave allows staff members afflicted with COVID-19 to use those days to combat the spread of the virus. No additional days were added as part of the adopt resolution.
CISD’s Executive Director of Leadership Recruitment and Development, Shane Boulware, also updated Trustees on the emergency provisions of the Family Medical Leave Act during the Jan. 11 special meeting conducted by Zoom.
The FMLA extension allows CISD employees to care for someone in the home with COVID-19 while receiving two-thirds of their pay for 10 days. No additional time was provided with the extension.
Trustees were also provided updates on the 2021-2022 Pre-K and Kindergarten registration timelines, by Kim Holcomb, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, said that virtual roundups are planned for March, and April, 2021.
Information for those meetings for specific campuses will be available on the district’s website cisd.org.
Trustees also received an updated about the Corsicana Education Foundation’s activities, from Candice Ingham, who noted that among other activities planning is underway for the 2021 Corsicana Education Foundation, C & B Seen Gala is tentatively set for Oct. 2.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Jan. 25.
