The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday, March 1, to extend the school day by 20 minutes to make-up for time lost due to the weather closures. Each CISD campus will start 10 minutes earlier and dismiss 10 minutes later beginning Monday, March 15 after Spring Break.
The District received a waiver from the Texas Education Agency for the week of the winter ice storm Feb. 15-19; however, in order to meet the mandatory 75,600 minutes for the year, CISD must make-up Jan. 11, Feb. 11 and the two-hour delay Feb. 12. By extending each day from now until the end of school, CISD will not be required to extend the school year past June 4.
Trustees also approved the 2021-2022 instructional calendar, which was approved by 57% of the staff during a previous survey.
Trustees voted to cancel the May 1, 2021 municipal election and certified the re-election of Barbara Kelley and Cathy Branch to another term as Trustees. Neither incumbent had a challenger for Place 3 or Place 4 before the Feb. 12 deadline.
Board members received information about the District’s Career and Technical Education program. Trustees discussed the goals of the program and how it’s hoped the CTE programs will continue to evolve to serve the needs of the students and the workforce within the community.
“We need to do more of this type of education,” Trustee Ed Monk said.
Trustees were also apprised of adjustments within the CTE program as a consequence of COVID-19, including the need to purchase additional items so that materials don’t have to be shared. Some of that cost was offset due to lack of travel, do to public health restrictions.
Trustees heard the first reading of Texas Association of School Board Policy updates. These proposed updates are expected to be approved at a future meeting.
Trustees accepted the consent agenda before adjourning.
The Board’s next scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March,22.
