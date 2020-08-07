The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees were updated Monday on the district’s summer food program, beginning Monday, Aug. 10 and ending Wednesday, Sept. 2, during a special meeting.
Food distribution will be Mondays and Wednesdays at Collins Intermediate and Carroll and Navarro Elementary campuses.
Students accompanied by their parents can pick up breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to noon at Carroll Elementary, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Collins Intermediate and Navarro Elementary.
Trustees approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar. The school year will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8 the last day of school is scheduled for Friday, June 4. The calendar meets all requirements set by the Texas Education Agency.
Students will receive 450 minutes of instruction per day. Teachers’ eight-hour workdays will include an additional 30 minutes they may use at their discretion, while students are not in the building.
The Board was updated on the proposed budget, with general revenues of $56.8 million and expenditures proposed to total $55.7 million for the next school year. The Board will hold a Budget Informational workshop via Zoom Monday, Aug. 17.
The Board adopted changes to the 2020-2021 school opening framework document. To the extent possible, bus ridership will be limited to one secondary aged child per seat. Elementary-aged children will be limited to two per seat. This rule doesn’t apply to family members riding together.
“We wanted to have this rule in place so parents and students could know what to expect when the school year started,”said Dr. Diane Frost, Superintendent.
A change requiring that exams be proctored in-person for Corsicana High School students who are receiving either teacher-led or individual paced instruction at home was also adopted.
Trustees reviewed six credit by examination dates held throughout the school year. The exams enable students to test for course credit with or without prior instruction.
The district will cover the cost of the exams and two testing dates will be available every three-month period. The Board is expected to approve these dates as part of the consent agenda at its next regular meeting.
The Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System certified appraiser list was presented as an information item and is expected to be approved as a future consent agenda item.
CISD schools will support Corsicana residents in filling out the 2020 Census, including notes sent home with students. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30. The census is completed every 10 years and mandated by the Constitution. Its purpose is to set governmental representation by population as well as the dissemination of federal funds.
Trustees also heard updates on the 2020-2021 employee handbook before adjourning.
