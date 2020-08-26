Corsicana ISD honored Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost with a parade Monday. CISD faculty district-wide participated in the special event to show their appreciation.
“Dr. Frost has worked nonstop to assure that the children in our district are taken care of,” stated Patricia Daniels M.Ed, PSC, Collins Intermediate School Counselor. “She deals with all aspects of every school, community, student, and faculty. She works nonstop to take care of others.”
