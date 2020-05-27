Corsicana Independent School District gave its highest honors to its top two teachers Friday morning at the high school.
The 2020 Golden Apple Secondary Teacher of the Year award went to high school Agriculture teacher Mark Vitters and Rebekah McCallay earned the 2020 Mark Culwell Award for Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost surprised the pair with special awards followed by a 'social distancing' parade by friends, fellow faculty members, administrators and CISD police officers.
Vitters has spent 25 years as an Ag teacher, winning top awards and placings at all major stock shows throughout the state. He has seen 21 graduating classes through Corsicana High School and is a mentor to students and teachers, alike. His style is simple: give students an opportunity and they will succeed. His approach extends beyond his classroom or Ag barn as he works to build great relationships with project sponsors throughout the community so that each of his students has the chance to learn and grow under his guidance. Vitters said he considers his students a large, extended family, and he is working alongside other educators and administrators to raise well-rounded adults. His leadership by example has been the foundation for a thriving Ag program at CHS.
Vitters said he was previously named teacher of the year about 10 years ago but this year's honor was special.
"I graduated from Corsicana High School in 1986 and started my teaching career in Rice," he said. "This means so much to me because I have been teaching for a total of 25 years. To get this honor at this stage in my career is unbelievable.”
Vitters said 2020 has been unique, but the shortened school year shouldn't take a way from his students' accomplishments.
“A lot of kids missed out on a lot,” he said. “We had some projects that won at the San Antonio stock show and we were looking forward to showing them locally, but it is what it is.”
Rebekah McCallay has spent the last five years of her 29-year teaching career with Corsicana ISD. She has experience with different grade levels and departments and currently serves on the Texas Education Agency Assessment Advisory Committee and is an active member of the District Educational Improvement Committee. Not only is McCallay a role model to her students but she provides instructional coaching to new teachers. She plays an active role with response to intervention decisions for the district. McCallay goes above and beyond to collaborate with administrators and community groups to ensure the successful achievement of all students at CISD. By taking ordinary content and making it extraordinary for her students, McCallay is an inspiration to all.
McCallay teaches fourth grade math and science at Carroll Elementary School.
“I love the support and friendships I have made in Corsicana,” she said. “It feels like home.”
Dr. Frost said teachers of the year are hard to select.
“This year we had such a strong team and so many challenges that our teachers have overcome,” she said. “Where Mr. Vitters and Mrs. McCallay stand out is, they are so many things to so many kids. When you have students who come back year after year who want to see these teachers and tell them what they meant to them, you know they changed kids lives. Both of these teachers are life-changers.”
