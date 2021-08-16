Corsicana ISD is partnering with two area pharmacies to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, Aug. 20 in the gymnasium at Corsicana High School. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. for CISD students ages 12 to 18.
School and health officials highly recommend parents bring their unvaccinated students to CHS for the clinic. Parents must be present and remain with their child during the entire vaccination process. Parent consent forms will be provided by the local pharmacies handling the vaccines. Participating teens need only bring their school identification card, and they will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday. These students will remain eligible for the second dose after the usual three-week waiting period.
“With the number of Delta variant cases on the rise, we want to see as many of our students vaccinated as possible,” said Dr. Diane Frost CISD Superintendent. “I urge parents who can bring their child to the clinic on Friday to take this important step in protecting their child against the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.”
Parents do not have to sign up in advance of the clinic, but are asked to remain with their children. Parents may use the horseshoe drive side entrance at CHS on Friday.
“We want to thank our friends at CVS and P&S Pharmacy for participating in the clinic and administering the vaccinations to our students,” Frost said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on this free opportunity.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. But they are not 100% effective and some fully vaccinated people will become infected, called a breakthrough infection, and experience illness. For such people, the vaccine still provides them strong protection against serious illness and death.
