The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees met Monday, June 15 via Zoom. Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported she expected to hear from the Texas Education Agency June 18 regarding guidance and planning for the 2020-2021 school year.
Trustees approved the Board Planning Calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The calendar can be adjusted accordingly if circumstances change significantly,” Frost said.
Trustees also approved a wavier certifying CISD exceeded the state requirement of 75,600 instructional minutes in a school year. Texas schools, including the Corsicana Independent School District, had a combination of in-class, at-home paper, and digital learning opportunities due to Covid-19.
Gov. Greg Abbott extended school closures beginning in March to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Frost reported the district missed one day of instruction due to the change in learning formats.
The wavier required by the Texas Education Agency was adopted without a vote as the Board granted Dr. Frost emergency authority March 30 to make decisions and sign and submit all waivers relating to the educational goals of the district and the health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Board approved the nomination of Trustee Barbara Kelley, and Trustee Cathy Branch as an alternate, to represent the district at a Texas Association of School Board Assembly scheduled for Oct. 3 in Dallas.
Trustees voted unanimously to adopt the teacher appraisal calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as the consent agenda before Trustee Dr. Kent Rogers adjourned the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees will be July 20.
