All Corsicana Independent School District COVID-19 testing will now be conducted in the central testing location at the Drane Learning Center at 100 S. 18th St., in the portable building across the street from the playground.
Testing is only available to symptomatic Corsicana ISD students and staff. The walk-up testing site is open from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact Carla Whitt BSN, RN, CISD Health Coordinator at cwhitt@cisd.org if you have any questions.
As classes resume, Corsicana ISD is asking parents and students to make sure they have signed up for district text alerts. To sign up, from your mobile phone, text the letter "Y" or the word "Yes" to the number 67587 to subscribe.
Parents could be missing out on receiving important CISD information, district news, and even emergency alerts.
