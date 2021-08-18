The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees decided Monday during a special meeting, not to mandate face masks for the current school year on the district’s campuses. The Board did, however, strongly recommend the use of masks and other mitigation efforts, along with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Board members cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order prohibiting the mandate of face coverings, and their oaths to uphold the laws of the State of Texas as the reason for their decision.
The Texas Supreme Court recently overturned two challenges by school districts attempting to mandate masks.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost reported 11 students and 20 staff members who are currently off campus have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Aug. 16.
There are currently 5,765 students enrolled in the district, a number expected to increase following the Labor Day holiday.
Letters were sent home to parents, but no further information was publicly available due to privacy laws.
President Leah Blackard read a statement on behalf of the board.
“Other than mandating the wearing of face masks, we have directed Dr. Frost to continue using the safety protocols that proved very successful during the 2020-2021 school year,” she said. “These efforts included distancing, having students remain in their classrooms for lunch and vigilant cleaning regiments of buses classrooms, common area and other facilities.”
Corsicana High School Principal Sean Kays said extra time would be worked into lunch schedules to allow for cleaning the cafeteria.
Blackard said there was no overcrowding in the district’s campuses. The policies regarding testing and asynchronous learning are available to students while at home quarantining were also discussed.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be off campus for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result. A close contact is defined as having someone in the home who is positive while not being fully vaccinated.
A close contact can return to campus in seven days after receiving a negative PCR for COVID test result on day five of that 10-day period.
If a student or staff member refuses to take a PCR test, they must wait the full 10 days to return to campus.
The next meeting of the CISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Aug. 30.
