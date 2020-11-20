The Corsicana Independent Board of Trustees met via zoom Monday, Nov. 16, they approved a plan for voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing for teachers, students and staff members.
The tests, which detects a protein that connects with the virus, and personal protective equipment were procured for the district from the federal government through the Texas Education Agency.
The 15-minute nasal swab tests are free and considered between 97% to 98% accurate. The nasal swabs can be administered by the individual, provided there is a certified test administer present, and are not invasive, only going into the nasal cavity a short distance.
A testing center is expected to be set up at Drane Learning Center, 100 S. 18th St. in Corsicana. One of the factors which makes Drane a possible location, is because there are no longer students on the premises.
The plan will be phased in over the next few weeks and will begin with staff who are showing symptoms then progress to those individuals who may have been exposed or are possibly asymptomatic.
Parental permission will be required for individuals under the age of 18. Board members and staff all stressed that these tests are optional.
Superintendent, Dr. Diane Frost, said five staff members and two students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Board members also voted unanimously to end virtual instruction for any student who have three or more unexcused absences and or are earning 70% or lower in one or more classes.
In accordance with Texas Education Agency guidelines, letters in both English and Spanish are being sent. Exemptions are available for those with documented health concerns.
Virtual learning will remain an available option for those who meet the established academic and attendance criteria.
The Board also nominated Ed Monk to fill the unexpired term of Terry Seth on the Navarro County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors. Seth stepped down to assist family members who are dealing with health concerns.
Frost also recognized Corsicana’s Air Force JROTC who recently participated in a Veterans Day program, as well as Hunter Autry, who recently signed to continue his baseball career with the Navarro College Bulldogs.
She also recognized the band program, which had 19 middle school students qualify for All Region Band, including two who qualified for first chair honors.
Frost also mentioned the 2020 Holiday Card entries, during her Superintendents' report Monday. The holiday card winner will be honored at the next regular board meeting.
The Board will hold a scheduled workshop on Monday, Dec. 7.
