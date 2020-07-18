The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees held a workshop Monday July 13. Board members approved a budget of $55.7 million for the upcoming school year.
Trustees also agreed to purchase $200,000 worth of school supplies for in-person students during the 2020-2021 school year. This is a COVID-19 exception, and done so students wouldn’t have to share supplies in the classroom or face further economic strain during the pandemic.
The funds will cover school supplies from the supply list for Pre-K-sixth grade and all basic supplies for students in seventh through twelfth grade.
The Board also approved a lease agreement which will provide every student with an electronic device for learning in 2020-2021.
“Every student deserves access to technology. I am very glad we could make this happen for our students and teachers,” said Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost.
The lease agreement includes 1,935 student laptops, 420 teacher laptops and 264 iPads for Pre-Kindergarten students. The annual lease payment will be $378,892.
Elmer Avellaneda, Assistant Superintendent of Special Programs, presented the plan and assured trustees the money for the lease payment was already budgeted.
In addition, an anonymous donation allowed the district to purchase 1,085 devices.
“Our district's goal has been to provide each student with a device for learning,” Frost said.
Trustees were also updated on the progress of bond refinancing. Mike Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, reported there was a total of $12.6 million in debt service savings.
The total net interest cost savings to the district is over $10 million.
“We as a Board of Trustees, are very intentional about being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Dr. Kent Rogers, CISD Board President.
The last bond program conducted in Corsicana ISD was approved by voters on Nov. 4, 2014. The $49 million bond package raised the I&S tax rate to the current .3131 cents. The funds were used to construct Corsicana Middle School, reconfigure Collins to a fifth and sixth grade intermediate campus, as well as specific renovations to all other campuses.
Trustees also discussed preliminary plans for the 2020-2021 school year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is expected to propose three learning options for next year including an in-person learning as well as two distance-learning options. One of which is expected to be teacher-lead for grades three through twelve. The other option will occur daily but at the pace of the student. Teachers will be available for support at scheduled times.
Protocols for masks distancing and sanitizing of the schools were also talked about. Though plans are fluid at this time, Superintendent Frost hopes to get additional feedback from teachers and others before the next meeting of the Board of Trustees scheduled for July 27.
