Corsicana Independent School District welcomed students back to school Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Students attending virtual learning can pick up free breakfast and lunch from their campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day Monday through Friday.
The student does not need to be present for pick-up, but their name and lunch number will be required.
Meet the Tigers 2020 is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Tiger Stadium, where social distancing will be practiced.
CISD will introduce band members, Calicos, cheerleaders, cross country, football, golf, tennis, volleyball, and fishing team members, and Junior ROTC.
