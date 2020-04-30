Corsicana Mattress Co., a leading mattress manufacturer, is ramping up to produce up to 70,000 masks per week in its plants to help fill the needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company plans to sell the masks at cost to businesses and directly to consumers through Corsicana’s e-commerce retailers.
The shift in production to manufacture masks will help relieve the shortage of personal protective equipment brought on since the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
The company is making two styles of masks. One is made using cotton and non-woven materials while the other is sewn with a black polyester blend fabric. Each of the fabrics are used in the company’s mattress manufacturing.
“We’ve seen the stories of price gouging with masks and other supplies, and realized we could produce masks at a fraction of the costs we’ve seen,” stated James Booth, chief operating officer of Corsicana Mattress.
“Today’s healthcare crisis is unprecedented, and we are committed to helping our fellow citizens remain safe during this pandemic. We’re honored to be able to unite our factories and come together to help our local communities across the United States. We thank our dedicated staff, essential workers and healthcare officials who continue to fight for us every day during this difficult time.”
