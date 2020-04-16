Editor’s Note: Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow released the following letter Thursday encouraging a “standing ovation” for First Responders and Healthcare Workers at 7 p.m. tonight.
Dear Citizens,
Recent events have caused all of our lives to change. None have been changed more than the lives of the first responders and healthcare workers. The extra level of stress and the day in, day out pressure is above and beyond what is expected of anyone. While the challenges are different in rural areas than in the urban areas, they are no less real.
Showing appreciation for the heroes among us, who deserve to know the community is thinking about them every day, is not easy. Please join me in recognizing and thanking every first responder in Navarro County. These are the Corsicana Firefighters and Volunteer Fire Departments, the city, county, school and college public safety officers, the doctors, nurses, aides and staff at Navarro Regional Hospital, all other healthcare workers in the small clinics and those working in senior care facilities throughout the area. These people start work each shift without knowing what the day will bring.
The good idea Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas and Mayor Betsy Price of Fort Worth had for a five-minute “standing ovation” throughout DFW and other cities is not as easy to do here in Corsicana. Let’s do our best and tonight at 7 p.m., wherever you are, please have a standing ovation to remember those who place themselves in danger every day for us.
If you see a first responder, please wave and say thank you. If you can, stand and give them applause. While this is not all that can be done, it is all that can be done now. A proper standing ovation will have to wait for the parade through town when this is over.
Sincerely,
Don Denbow
Mayor
