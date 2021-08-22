Corsicana Independent School District recently announced that science teacher Robert Schnabel, passed away Sunday afternoon following complications from COVID-19.
The district stated that, due to his illness, Schnabel was not present for professional development nor did he report for classes for the 2021-2022 school year.
A family member notified the district Sunday of his passing and it released the following statement:
“Counselors have been available to support his colleagues and students at Corsicana Middle School where Mr. Schnabel taught mainly Pre-AP Science for the past seven years. Support will be provided to the staff and students for as long as needed. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Schnabel who was a gentleman in every way.
“He was loved by our student body and was known for dressing for success every single day, sporting his signature tailored suits and his trademark smile. He immersed himself in the middle school’s drone program, working nights and weekends to get students more engaged and challenge their thinking scientifically. He sponsored the chess club as well, teaching students all the successful strategies the game entails.
“Please keep the Schnabel family and our CMS students and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief and loss. While Mr. Schnabel can never be replaced, we will be working diligently with the CMS Administration to make sure his classes are covered by a caring, certified teacher for the remainder of the school year. Mr. Schnabel will be greatly missed.”
