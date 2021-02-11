The Corsicana City council appointed Dr. John Updegrove, MD, as the city's Health Authority. He was also recently appointed as the Medical Director of the Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department.
Updegrove stepped into the roles left vacant after former Navarro County Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers passed away Jan. 30 from COVID-19 complications.
Updegrove, who has more than two decades of experience as a pulmonologist in Corsicana, was sworn in at the February, 8 regular meeting of the Corsicana City Council. He will serve the remainder of a two-year term, subject for renewal in May of 2022.
John Boswell, Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, presented amendments to a tax abatement agreement between the city and Corsicana Bedding.
The city’s original approval of two abatements connected with the project, occurred at the Sept. 14, 2020 council meeting.
The first agreement was with Corsicana Bedding, intends plans to return the company’s headquarters back to Corsicana, $5 million in equipment, as well as retaining 350 jobs, and plans to create an additional 100 jobs in the future.
The second abatement agreement was between the city and Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development LLC. which received an abatement to partially defray the cost of the $19 million facility
Monday’s amendments added Pinchal & Company LLC, Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development LLC’s development partner to the agreement. The amendment also adjoined the Corsicana Bedding and the abatement regarding the construction of the planned facility together.
This action increases the abatement claw back options for the city if either Corsicana Bedding or the entities which control the facility would default on the agreement.
The council agreed to these stipulations as well as a change that the building would be substantially completed one year later than was originally agreed upon.
“This change does not change the terms or time frame for the original tax abatement agreement,” Boswell said.
The council approved a resolution enabling the Corsicana Police Department to receive a $39,000 equipment and equipment enhancing grant for members of the Department’s SWAT Team.
The city’s application for the grant has accepted for the grant. The money which will come from the state will be used to purchase 15 pairs of night-vision goggles, which would equip each member of the tactical unit and leave two additional units.
The city will not have to match any funds for this grant.
The council approved an interlocal agreement between the city and the Corsicana Independent School District regarding reimbursement of CARES Act funding for equipment used to ensure continuity of communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also agreed to accept the donation of a property located at 106 South Beaton Street, lot K. The property is in disrepair will be demolished subject to an asbestos survey and a structural evaluation. It’s hoped that the lot can be returned to the tax roll so the city could recover the cost associated with demolition.
The mayor also announced that city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of President’s Day. The landfill will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13, and open regular hours on Monday.
The Council adjourned into Executive Session, returning without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
