Due to the recent world health events, the library has been closed since March 13. A place where people normally gather to study, attend story time, access the public PCs, log in to WIFI, as well as check out books and DVDs, has been closed for over two months.
Plans are in place to reopen the library, with some limitations, around the second week of June. More details on exact date and limitations as plans are finalized.
“The library has been lonely, but its staff has been busy,” stated director Dr. Marianne Wilson.
During the library’s closure, the staff has been busy reorganizing and making the building friendlier to users.
“We have moved shelving around, and opened up areas for more seating and better light. I believe the library should be an inviting space, and we have some amazing features in our building,” she stated.
“I have often wondered why the beautiful rock wall and skylight at the rear of the building were blocked by shelving. We have moved that shelving to extend other rows, and now it can be seen again. I think it just make the library brighter, more welcoming and pays homage to its original style.
We have installed new, stronger and faster WIFI in the building with the help of a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, through Connecting Texas. A generous, private citizen of Corsicana donated funds to help install the needed hardware for this project which was the cherry on the sundae, and now we are ready to serve the public at a higher level. I think people will be happy with the improvements we have been working on while we were closed.”
Wilson added that items due during the last two months haven’t accrued any fines or fees.
“We are all in the same boat, and I know people just want to be safe, so we have just been renewing books as they have come due,” she stated.
Some may wonder what happens to the books after they are returned.
“We glove up and wipe them down with disinfectant, then let them sit for 24 hours before checking items in,” Wilson stated.
“Again, we don’t know all the ins and outs of this virus and we don’t want to put other readers or our staff in danger.”
You can currently borrow books from the library through curbside pick-up.
“You can either go to our online catalog and select items you want and put them on reserve using your library card number and pin; or if you would rather, just call us with some titles or authors in mind, and we can tell you what we have available,” she stated.
“We will check them out to your card, and then have them waiting for you at an agreed upon time. We come out with masks on and will place a bag of your books and DVDs in your car.”
The library is also starting its Summer Reading Program, which will run from June 1 through July 31.
Unlike past years, there won’t be performers or large crowds, but there are still some great incentives to check out books and read this summer.
“Since it is unsafe to have large crowds right now, we have spent more money on some really great prizes,” Wilson stated.
“To enter to win one of the prizes you just need to read at least 20 minutes, and when you do, you check off that day. When you have done that for five days, return your log and let us know which prize you want to enter. These will be listed on the back of the log.”
Prizes will be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 1 and include items for all ages and interests. Some are things for babies and toddlers like products from Leap Frog and V-Tech. There are also Minecraft Lego kits, Barbies, an Art set, a FujiFilm camera, a drone, items featuring Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, Nerf guns, an Echo Dot for kids and so much more. Check out the library’s Facebook page and website for more details.
On the net:
www.cityofcorsicana.com/328/Library
