The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held commencement services for the Fall 2020 semester on Friday, Dec. 11, at Crusader Stadium. Ryan W. McGaha of Corsicana earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology.
This was the university’s 164th graduating class, and a total of 388 students graduated with baccalaureate degrees, 76 received master’s degrees, and 41 earned doctoral degrees.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees during unprecedented times.
“As much as the Coronavirus has disrupted our lives in negative ways, I know there are positive aspects as well,” he said. “One of the positives is: now you know no matter what comes your way, you have the strength and determination to overcome. I hope that as you look back, you find that this time made you stronger. The grit and perseverance that each one of you showed while you completed your studies set you apart, and it’s truly something that deserves to be applauded.”
Student awards given during the ceremony included the Provost Medal for highest overall GPA, which was awarded to 15 students who each graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages: Kaitlynn Birkes of Moody, Hope Brents of Round Rock, Lauren Burns of Houston, Tyler Childs of Boerne, Burt Cruz II of Copperas Cove, Devyn Dockal of Belton, Casey Faichtinger of Sealy, Sydney Harris of Deer Park, Savana Jones of Lorena, Stephen Steger of Temple, Rachel Stepanov of Georgetown, Samantha Swisher of San Antonio, Breanna Tucker of Clovis, NM, Keri Urbantke of Temple, and Ashlyn Wimberly of Waco.
The Loyalty Cup, which is awarded to the student who is most representative of the ideals, traditions and spirit of the university, was given to Madison Henry of Killeen. The President’s Award for meritorious service went to Molly Rodeffer of Salado.
