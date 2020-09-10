The Texas Veterans Parade, Corsicana, scheduled for Nov. 7, has been postponed to Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 15, 2021, due to the pandemic.
Bill McNutt, the Founder of the Texas Veterans Parade, said that the continued presence of COVID-19 required that the parade be moved to a future date.
“Our Board of Directors is committed to delivering a quality event while protecting both parade participants and spectators,” he said. “At this time, large crowds could put people at risk for their health.”
“We will contact all the past parade registrants to let them know that we are returning the parade to our original annual date, which is the third Saturday each May,” said Billy Richards, Parade Committee Chairman. “This delay will allow us to stage an even more impressive event.”
The 2021 parade will feature a Medal of Honor recipient as Grand Marshal, plus floats, bands, ROTC units, youth and veteran groups, vintage military vehicles, and Gold Star Families. Texans from across the state will be invited to join as participants or spectators.
Elizabeth Brown, Special Events Chairperson, pointed out that efforts will continue on other 2020 events.
“As soon as we can clear the schedules of key program individuals, we will hold the Dedication of our Gold Star Family Memorial Monument on the lawn of the courthouse and the Medal of Honor Banquet. We will announce the dates of these events in the near future.”
Joe Hill, Veterans Parade CEO said that Texas Veterans Parade Board of Directors is grateful for continued support by the community for parade efforts.
“We greatly appreciate support from the public, our Chamber of Commerce, our City Officials and Sponsors. A sincere ‘Thank You’ and we will see you at the parade on May 15, 2021.”
