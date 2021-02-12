Corsicana’s Walmart and H-E-B pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. H-E-B was set to receive 700 doses for the week of Feb. 8, with Walmart marked for 100, allocated by the federal government.
Those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the Texas Department of Health and Human Services vaccination plan may register for the vaccine directly with the providers.
H-E-B announced Thursday, Feb. 11 its pharmacies will open new appointment times immediately when stores receive it.
For more information on your local H-E-B Pharmacy’s vaccine availability, visit vaccine.heb.com
Eligible Walmart Pharmacy customers can schedule a vaccine appointment online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine
The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States.
According to the Center for Disease Control, in Texas, CVS Pharmacy, H-E-B, Good Neighbor Pharmacy, and Walmart are enrolled in the program so far.
Participating pharmacies vary. Visit your pharmacy’s website to find out if they are providing COVID-19 vaccine in your community.
