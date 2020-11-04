Chick-fil-A Corsicana, located off the intersection of Highway 287 and Interstate 45, is slated to open for business Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Dawn Kosir as the franchise owner of the new restaurant. Kosir will oversee day-to-day activities of the business, employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses and serving guests. Chick-fil-A Corsicana will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“At Chick-fil-A, safe service is our first priority,” Kosir said. “As states begin to ease restrictions on the closure of local businesses, new Chick-fil-A restaurants will take additional time to review operations and ensure the necessary precautions are in place to protect guests and team members before opening their dining rooms. In the meantime, Chick-fil-A Corsicana will open for drive-thru and mobile curbside service, with third-party delivery available shortly after the opening. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through our mobile app.
In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Corsicana will be providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in the community. To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s response to the coronavirus, please visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.
Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to support local communities for every new restaurant opening. To aid in the fight against hunger, this donation will go toward organizations in Corsicana that are doing good work to care for others.
A resident of Texas for 35 years, Kosir studied finance at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Chicago, to pursue a career in banking. After six years in the finance world, Kosir was searching for ways to make a difference in her community.
Inspired by her parents’ time in the restaurant industry during her childhood, Kosir set her sights on a career with Chick-fil-A. Over the next five years, Kosir worked as the Director of Operations at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Murphy, Texas, and participated in Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development Program, where she learned the ins and outs of the business and the leadership skills required of restaurant owners. In 2015, Kosir’s hard work paid off as she became the franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis. During her time as an Operator, Kosir developed a passion for mentoring her Team Members and building meaningful relationships in her community. In 2019, her restaurant was listed as one of the top workplaces in Central Indiana for its positive work environment. Now, Kosir said she is excited to return to Texas to provide quality food and genuine hospitality to the Corsicana community.
“I am thrilled to bring Chick-fil-A to the Corsicana community,” Kosir said.“I look forward to building new relationships and making a positive impact on everyone who dines with us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.