Corsicana YMCA is planning its 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
The 5K and 1 mile fun run benefits the Corsicana YMCA.
Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Corsicana/CorsicanaYMCAJingleBellJog, or in person at the Corsicana YMCA, 400 Oaklawn Drive. Registrants age 18 and under pay a reduced fee of $15. Families can select multi-person pricing and register up to five people for $50.
Each registration includes one race shirt; guaranteed through Dec. 4. Additional shirts will be available to purchase as you register. Race-day registration and packet pick-up available at the race site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Cash and check accepted.
Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers and the top three age-group finishers.
