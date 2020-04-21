Corsicana's YMCA responded to ongoing social distancing guidelines and updated local and state orders Monday, sharing how it's serving the community and its members during this unique time.
In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's March 31 order extending social distancing through April 30, the gym remains closed, with plans to open again May 1.
“To be honest, this is hard,” stated Thomas Burns, CEO of YMCA of Corsicana. “The Y is a place that brings the community together, we thrive on social interaction. The good news: The Y is so much more than a gym!
We have quickly adapted to what the community needs a this time. We are here for our members, we are here for our community, we are here,” he stated.
During this time, the YMCA is offering Emergency Childcare for essential workers and providing Senior Well-Checks to members 65 and older, which includes dropping off needed items or just providing a visit.
The YMCA also provides students with free WiFi to complete online assignments and free online workouts for everyone in the community. Follow the YMCA's Facebook page for exercising resources and family friendly activities.
“We are keeping staff employed,” Burns stated. “Although, we do have staff who are not able to work right now, we still have many earning paychecks, providing for their families. Our plan is to be back fully staffed by May 1.”
The YMCA reminds the community that the facility and its staff are here, but they can't do it alone.
“We need you to be here for us,” Burns stated, sharing ways the community can help support the YMCA.
One way you can help is by keeping your membership active and in good standing. If you are unable to pay for your membership, consider placing it on a 30-day hold rather than canceling.
“We understand these are trying times for many families, but if your are able, please consider giving,” Burns stated.
“When things get back in action, we will be teaching hundreds how to swim with our swim lessons. We will have 80 kids a week in our Day Camp this summer. We will be having Youth Sports again and families joining the Y to workout, socialize with friends and get healthy in spirit, mind and body,” he stated.
“Many of these youth and families will need financial help while we fully recover from the impact this pandemic has caused.”
