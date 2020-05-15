The Corsicana City Council held its regular meeting Monday, May 11. Mayor Denbow announced that City offices and the landfill will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday May 23 through 25.
The Corsicana and Navarro County clean-up day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. On that day, Navarro County residents can bring items to the landfill at a reduced fee of $5 per cubic yard of waste. The council waived the fee for Corsicana residents, and set June 13 as a makeup date.
The council declared used fire hose, a 2000 Ford Expedition, 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, a 1997 Crew Cab Pickup Truck, and a console of an ambulance cab surplus. The council authorized the city manager to sell, donate, trade or dispose of the property.
Council members approved an agreement for municipal auditing services with YWRD, P.C. for fiscal year 2020. Formerly, Yeldell, Wilson, Wood and Reeve conducted audits for the city beginning in fiscal year 2016. This is the final year of the current contract.
The council also approved a contract extension with Vera Bank for banking depository services for fiscal year 2021.
Council members heard a report on the ongoing water meter project to identify and replace water meters which have outlived their use.
City Manager Connie Standridge said a meter audit is ongoing to ensure that meters are connected properly and working correctly.
She also report on staffing in the Water Department. Budgeted for 20 positions, the Utility Department currently has five workers. City Attorney Kerri Donica interjected by phone that neither report was listed on the posted agenda, therefore postponing further discussion to a later date.
The council approved the Mayor’s appointments before adjourning. The next meeting of the Corsicana City Council will be Tuesday, May 26.
