The Corsicana City Council met remotely Monday, June 8. During the meeting, the Council approved the use of the city’s name and waived permit fees for a film series known as “Red Stone.”
Originally set to begin production in the metroplex, Main Street Director Lauren Bedsole told the council the project was moved to Corsicana because of prior experiences and existing relationships with Corsicana.
“This is something that is going to have a huge impact on the local economy,” Bedsole said.
The production company has booked 350 hotel nights and 1,900 meals from local restaurants and caterers.
The film began production prior to acquiring the permit wavier, and Pct. 1 Councilwoman Susan Hale questioned the timing.
Bedsole said the schedule was tight because, due to Covid-19, Gov. Greg Abbott only reopened the Texas film industry June 3, and the schedules of the talent filming the movie.
“I have no problem waiving the permit fees,” said Hale, “but we have a permit process.”
Hale noted that people who work on a building without a permit can get shut down. At the time of the meeting, it was unknown how many permits were necessary to complete shooting of the independent film.
The council authorized a request for financial assistance from Texas Department of Transportation for scheduled capital improvements to the Corsicana Municipal Airport, C. David Campbell Field.
The council’s action is the first step in the project, which includes an asphalt overlay of the airport’s runway. The funds are expected to pay for 90% of the $350,000 cost of the engineering and planning portion of the project, which would then go out for bid.
The remaining $35,000 or 10% match of the cost, is in the city’s budget according to City Manager Connie Standridge, but the cost is expected to be covered with CARES Act funds.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that a budget planning session is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. June 15 inside council chambers at 200 N. 12 Street in Corsicana.
There will be an occupancy limit of 20, including Department Heads. Social distancing will be practiced. The planning session will also be broadcast on the city’s website for those unable to attend.
Denbow also announced the Corsicana Public Library hours for the month of June. The library, located at 100 N. 12th St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The library will be closed on Friday and reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The summer reading program will continue, although there will be no group events at the library during the summer due to Covid-19 health concerns,” Denbow said during his report.
The library hopes to continue these programs in the fall. For more information please call 903-654-4810.
Susan Hale, Pct. 1 Councilwoman, reported that Corsicana park pools will open, with limited capacity, Saturday, June 13.
Ruby Williams, Pct. 2 Councilwoman, announced that the Friends of the G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society will hold an event on June 19 at Bunert Park in Corsicana.
During public comments, Corsicana resident Ann Massey asked the council to consider pay increases for Corsicana’s police and fire and fill current vacancies.
“Our Police Chief and Fire/EMS Chief are highly regarded by both their employees and our citizens. They need to be given the funds to hire professionals and provide ongoing training,” Massey said.
