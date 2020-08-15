Navarro County Commissioners took no action on the burn ban during a regular Navarro County Commissioners Court meeting Monday, however, County Judge H.M. Davenport activated the burn ban Friday.
A grant was accepted from the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program, administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. Funds in excess of $179,000 will be used for infrastructure projects affected by increased oil and gas production.
Commissioners took several steps in regards to the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020 election, including approving early voting dates and the Navarro County polling locations.
Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting in Texas by one week in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13, and end on Friday, Oct. 30.
Poll workers will be paid $11 an hour. It’s expected that the county will be reimbursed for the extra expense by the state.
Commissioners approved having up to six poll workers per Election Day polling location, and up to eight poll workers for the Navarro County annex and Kearns polling locations.
Commissioners approved the supplemental list of election judges as well as the personnel required for the central counting station, including four clerks.
Each political party in Navarro County will have representation from two clerks during the Early Voting Ballot Board process.
Mike Dowd, Navarro County Tax Assessor and Collector, reported that although the county is slightly behind in percentage of collections compared to July of 2019, tax collections have increased. The county has collected $23,561,896 so far in 2020. Collections equaled $20,362,631 during the same period in 2019.
Commissioners approved a Specific Use Permit to place a Next Link 80-foot monopole tower in Northshore Estates. The tower is expected to enable internet access in a five-mile radius. A zoning change to commercial for a 20 by 20-foot section of Lot 19 was previously approved.
A leasing agreement for a 2016 Grandall was approved for Pct. 2
Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore will seek proposals to purchase a new Grandall Excavator. Moore said he believes the equipment will further improve his precinct.
Approval was granted for MEN Water supply Corporation to bore across SE CR Road 1095 to provide water to a structure.
Commissioners adjourned into Executive Session, reconvening without taking action. A planned budget session scheduled after the meeting was canceled.
