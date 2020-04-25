Navarro County Commissioners Court met in special session Friday morning to approve hazard pay for the Sheriff's Department and Road and Bridge crews.
Following a closed executive session, County Judge H.M. Davenport made the motion to designate hazard pay for the Navarro County Sheriff's Department and Road and Bridge personnel during the county's disaster declaration.
With a second from Eddie Perry, Pct. 2, Commissioners gave their unanimous approval, awarding hazard pay for these personnel throughout the declaration, set to end April 30 unless extended or otherwise modified.
Effective immediately, Sheriff's Department and Road and Bridge personnel required to continue working during this time will be compensated at their regular hourly rate, plus $5 an hour and an appropriate overtime rate when applicable.
This order applies to full and part-time employees, exempt and non-exempt. Upon termination of the order, these personnel will resume their regular pay rate and policies.
The next meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Following social distancing guidelines, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting. A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
