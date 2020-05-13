Navarro County Commissioners met Monday to approve the sale of fireworks for Memorial Day, as well as a joint agreement between the county, cities and schools for the Nov. 3 election.
A declaration allowing for the sale of fireworks in celebration of Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, was unanimously approved. In observance of the national holiday, the Commissioners' next meeting was rescheduled from Monday, May 25 to Tuesday, May 26.
John Boswell, Director of Economic Development, and Lauren Bedsole, Corsicana Main Street Director, presented an update on Historic Downtown Reinvestment Tax Credits, designed to encourage the maintenance and revitalization of the downtown area. Commissioners unanimously approved the resolution for the tax credits.
Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd reported the county's tax collection for April. To date, $22,887,468.13 has been collected, up from last year's collection of $19,813,986.14.
The Tax Office remains closed to the public, conducting limited business over the phone and by mail, avoiding person-to-person transactions. Dowd reminded the court that Gov. Greg Abbott's disaster declaration established a grace period for vehicle registration and other renewals.
The court approved the transfer of a 2003 Ford F-150 from the Navarro County Sheriff's Department to Precinct 2. The unmarked vehicle was previously used by the NCSO Investigative Division.
Eddie Perry, Commissioner Pct. 2, expressed his thanks to Sheriff Elmer Tanner for facilitating the transfer of the truck for use throughout his precinct.
In Precinct 3, the court approved a request from the city of Richland to cross SW County Road 2404, accepting a standard licensing contract to drill a borehole for a water meter in the area.
As financial trustee of regional funds for Texoma HIDTA, a federal program providing assistance to law enforcement agencies in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions, the court approved the modification of a grant to be increased to $3,252,249.
In other business, the court took no action on the county's burn ban, which remains lifted, and declared a list of information systems equipment as salvage.
Julie Wright, the county's Human Resource coordinator, gave Commissioners an update on the state mandated cyber security training, provided through KnowBe4. According to Wright, 72% of county employees have completed the training so far.
