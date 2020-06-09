The Navarro County Commissioners Court met Monday, June 8 to discuss the creation of the Armadillo Solar Center LLC Reinvestment Zone and grant options available under the Help America Vote Act.
John Boswell, Director of Economic Development, spoke to the court during a public hearing regarding the proposed Armadillo Solar Center Reinvestment Zone.
Boswell explained the reinvestment zone would include 2,300 acres across several connected properties within the Mildred Independent School District. The public hearing marked the second step in a three-step process for related tax abatements, also allowing for Mildred ISD to apply for Chapter 313 incentives.
These incentives require minimum investment thresholds, based on the value of property within the school district and intended to attract large scale manufacturing, research and development and renewable energy capital investment projects to the state.
Victoria Alexander of Armadillo Solar Center LLC and June Gray of Orsted Onshore North America LLC, the solar farm's owner and developer, introduced themselves to the court during public comments, making themselves available to answer any questions regarding the project.
Alexander provided the court with informational packets and a brief overview of the project, a 200 megawatt solar farm located across connected properties in Navarro County, a few miles southeast of Mildred.
“We've established a relationship with Mildred ISD, and have submitted that 313 application; outreached to the community for any beneficial learning programs we can do at the high school and the college here,” she said. “We're just excited to engage with the Navarro community, and continue to work together on this project.”
Originally started in November of last year, the land is under lease from six property owners. Alexander reported that the project is now in the early stage of environmental diligence, preparing to sign the final lease, and conduct engineering studies during the next year.
With no public input, the hearing was closed and the court voted unanimously to approve the creation of the reinvestment zone.
According to its website, Armadillo Solar Center will use over 600,000 solar panels to generate more than 440,000 megawatt hours of energy annually, or enough energy to power almost 42,500 homes.
The Armadillo Solar Center is designed to help meet the energy needs of the state by providing clean, flexible, solar-powered electricity and a significant economic boost to the local community over the life of the project, including tens of millions in royalty payments to project landowners and new property tax revenue that benefits the Mildred ISD, Navarro County, Navarro College, and other taxing entities.
The project will create at least 200 jobs during construction and will require ongoing support for operations and maintenance.
Daniel Teed, Elections Administrator, presented a resolution to begin the process of applying for funds through the Help America Vote Act.
The Act provides additional resources for the protection of the health and safety of poll workers, staff, and voters, as well as equipment, temporary staff, and similar costs due to COVID-19.
County Judge H.M. Davenport read through the resolution, which was approved unanimously by the court.
The court approved the retainer agreement with Allison, Bass, & Magee LLP and associated Minute Order for the TxDOT CTIF 2020 grant.
Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3, explained the county will contract with the firm to successfully navigate the complexities of Texas Department of Transportation grants.
The tax collection report for May was approved, as was a contract between the Navarro County Jail and Otis Elevator for the state inspection the elevator, a lease agreement between the Sheriff's Department and Document Solutions, and the purchase of a trailer for Pct. 1 from C&L Equipment LLC.
At this time, the county's burn ban remains lifted, however, the court urged caution as temperatures rise and rains decrease.
Eric Sims, a resident of Pct. 1, addressed the court during public comments regarding concerns of ditch maintenance and increased traffic in his area. He also questioned how Commissioners and road crews determine where rock will be replaced on county roads.
Jason Grant, Commissioner Pct. 1 stated that crews would return to the area later this week to resume ditch maintenance, delayed by equipment malfunctions. He said the spreading of rock and gravel has been delayed by heavy rains, but crews are evaluating the area in preparation for drier conditions.
Following routine business, the court entered into executive session to discuss economic development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.