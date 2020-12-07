Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Navarro County Clerk’s office announced Monday, Dec. 7, that it will take appointments through Friday, Dec. 11 for Marriage Licenses. As of Dec. 14, the office will be closed to the public until further notice.
All birth certificates, death certificates and filings of documents need to be mailed to the office of the Navarro County Clerk, P.O. Box 423, Corsicana 75151.
For copies of criminal records, requests will also need to be in writing.
The office's staff will be available to process paperwork as it is received daily.
“This is a precaution to keep from having to close for 10 to 14 days due to quarantine,” stated County Clerk Sherry Dowd. “Thank you for your consideration.”
