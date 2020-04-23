A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 24 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting.
A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
Items on Friday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Navarro County Sheriff Department and Road and Bridge.
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss Personnel for Navarro County Sheriff Department and Road and Bridge.
