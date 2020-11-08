A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of burn ban
• Consideration of approving the resolution for tax abatement between Navarro County and Armadillo Solar Center LLC
• Consideration of declaring one shredder as salvage for auditors
• Consideration of approving for a Zoning District change on Lot 19, Flowers Point, from Private Park & Boat Ramp to residential waterfront for Pride Through Excellence Education, Inc.
• Consideration of approving a zoning district change from agricultural to industrial for Armadillo Solar Center, LLC parcel ID No. 42934
• Consideration of approving a specific use permit to create a tiny home “Park Model” resort for the placement of 13 cabins, leasing office, and one storage building for Warren & Kelly Walker parcel ID No. 44934
• Consideration of approving an interlocal agreement between the city of Emhouse and Navarro County under the provision of the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 791, for the regulation of subdivisions within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city of Emhouse
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for October 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of declaring the listed Navarro County Sheriff's vehicle as surplus
• Consideration of approving 2020-2021 Interlocal Agreement with Rice ISD for transport of mental and juvenile detainees
• Consideration of approving 2020-2021 Interlocal Agreement with Blooming Grove ISD for transport of mental and juvenile detainees
• Consideration of approving Winkler Water Supply Corporation to cross SE CR 2359, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving to amend the Equal Employment Opportunity and Harassment sections of the Navarro County Personnel Manual to be in compliance with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in regard to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
• Consideration of approving an amended contract with Tyler Technologies for two pen pads
• Executive session pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss security
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code 551.076 to discuss security
— From Staff Reports
