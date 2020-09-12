A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Public Hearing for creation of Reinvestment Zone 20-102
• Consideration of approving the Order to create and designate Reinvestment Zone 20-102
• Consideration of approving the Resolution for Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Pisgah Ridge Solar LLC.
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for August 2020, Mike Dowd
• Public Hearing on 2020-2021 County Clerk’s Archival Plan
• Public Hearing on 2020-2021 District Clerk’s Archival Plan
• Consideration of approving County Clerk’s 2021 Archival Plan, Sherry Dowd
• Consideration of approving District Clerk’s 2021 Archival Plan, Josh Tackett
• Consideration of accepting Data Preservation Solutions deed archival records project for County Clerk
• Consideration of approving Service Agreement between Integrated Data Services (IDS) and the County Clerk
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change from Agricultural to SF-2 base Zoning with variance to a lot widths, on a 135-acre tract, for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC. Case number 20484
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat France Addition, Tract 16-R for Ratchnee France
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Retreat Ranchettes, Phase II, Tract 5 for Eliseo & Elvia Benavides
• Consideration of approving a contract with Access Imaging Solutions for indexing and storing election office images
• Consideration of approving an extraction agreement between Navarro County and Net Data
• Consideration of approving a direct mailing to Navarro County residents regarding COVID-19 for the November 3rd election
• Consideration of approving 2021 Sheriff and Constable’s fees as authorized by the Texas Local Government Code Section 118.131
• Consideration to surplus item from drug seizure a 1994 Chevrolet Pickup VIN # 2GCEC19HR1168416 for NCSO
• Consideration of approving lease agreement with 1st National Bank for a 2016 Gradall Vin # 4100000773 for Pct. 3
• Consideration of awarding annual bids for auto parts, culverts, fuel, road materials
• Opening of the Annual Hauling Bids
• Consideration of approving Sourcewell Agreement
• Consideration of approving the Wellness Incentive Plan from Texas Association of Counties
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
