A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving contract with Lenovo Financial Services for computers in the District Clerk's Office
• Consideration of approving Elected and Appointed Officials Bonds from November 3, 2020 election
• Consideration of accepting payment In lieu of taxes from the City of Dawson Housing Authority in the amount of $1,466.78
