A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the Resolution and Agreement accepting the Grant awarded to Navarro County by the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program (CTIF) with Texas Department of Transportation
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for July 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving a Zoning District Change in Northshore Estates, portion of Lot 19, from SE 1 to Commercial for Brian Nold
• Consideration of approving a Specific Use Permit to place a NextLink 80’ Monopole Tower in Northshore Estates, lot 19, to provide Internet Service to the public for Brian Nold
• Consideration of approving lease agreement with America National Leasing for a 2016 Gradall Vin # 4100000757 for Pct. 2
• Consideration of approving Pct. 3 to go out for proposals to purchase a new Gradall Excavator
• Consideration of approving MEN Water Supply Corporation to Cross SE CR1095, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving the Order of Election and early voting locations, dates and hours for November 3, 2020 election as provides on the Order of Elections
• Consideration of approving the rate of pay for poll workers to be $11.00 per hour
• Consideration of approving up to 6 poll workers per Election Day polling location, and up to 8 poll workers for the Navarro County Annex, and Kerens polling location
• Consideration of approving the supplemental list of Judges
• Consideration of approving Central Counting Station Personal
• Consideration of approving up to 2 clerks from each party for the Early Voting Ballot Board
• Consideration of approving up to 4 clerks for the Central Counting Station
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.0725 to discuss Contract
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 9 a.m. Tuesday to continue Budget Workshop
