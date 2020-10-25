A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Update from Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Myers on COVID-19 in Navarro County
• Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to give summary of the educational programming for Navarro County
• Consideration of approving the delay of the adopted Dispatch Fee Schedule to January 2022
• Consideration of approving Xerox Leasing Agreement for JP’s
• Consideration of approving ONEOK Permian NGL Operating Company, L.L.C. to Cross SW CR 2305, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving PCT. 1 to purchase a John Deere 6110M Tractor with Mid-Mount Boom
mower
• Consideration of declaring the listed Navarro County Jail kitchen appliances as surplus, (see attached
list)
• Consideration of approving a new Central Counting Station Manager for the November 3, 2020
election
• Consideration to approve and appoint a back-up presiding Judge for the Early Voting Ballot Board
from a list submitted by the Republican Party of Navarro County
• Consideration of accepting the Navarro County Resolution on Indigent Defense Grant Program for
2021
• Consideration of approving Limited Service Agreement with PHI Cares Memberships
• Consideration to approve adding Infectious Disease Control Policy (ID-6) to the Navarro County
Personnel Policy
• Consideration to approve revised Weather Closings and Emergencies Policy (1B-13) to the Navarro
County Personnel Policy Manual
• Consideration to approve revised Navarro County CDL and Alcohol Policy that includes language
regarding the FMCSA Clearinghouse for U.S. Department of Transportation compliance
• Consideration of approving a COVID-19 return to Work Guidelines for Navarro County Personnel
