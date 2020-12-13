A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Update from Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Myers on COVID-19 in Navarro County
• Consideration of approving re-appointment of Commissioners for ESD I
• Consideration of approving a contract to offer Navarro County cities and schools for elections to be held on the May 1, 2021 uniform election date
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for November 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of accepting payment In lieu of taxes from the City of Kerens Housing Authority in the amount of $9,590.66
• Consideration of approving for a final plat for France Addition, Phase II for Ratchee France
• Consideration of approving a re-plat of Richland Land Co., Lots 34-A through 34-E for Francisco Alexander Cruz
• Recognition of the 4-H Food Show Program, Family Community Health Program and Appreciation to the Commissioners Court for their support in Navarro County Extension Education
• Consideration of approving maintenance contract agreement with OTIS for the Navarro County Jail Elevator
• Consideration of approving application for Texoma HIDTA for Federal Assistance SF-424 for 2021
• Consideration of approving 2020/2021 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Steve Toth
• Consideration of approving 2021 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Dan Cauble
• Consideration of approving 2021 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Michael Hoskins
• Consideration of approving 2021 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Raymond Brown (DBA River Road Management and Consulting)
• Consideration of approving 4th Amendment Renewal Contract between MVM and Texoma HIDTA
• Consideration of approving Equalis Group Cooperative Purchasing agreement
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.072 to discuss Real Property
• Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.076 to discuss Security
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session Pursuant to the Texas Government Code 551.076 to discuss Security
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.