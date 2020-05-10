A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 11 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving sale of fireworks for Memorial Day, May 25, 2020
• Consideration of changing Monday May 25, 2020 Commissioners’ Court date to Tuesday May 26, 2020 due to Memorial Day
• Consideration to approve Resolution for Historic Downtown Reinvestment Tax Credits
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for April 2020, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving the transfer of a 2003 Ford 150 Unit # 2300 Vin# 1FTRW0783KB144107
from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office to PCT 2
• Consideration of approving a Joint Contract Agreement for Election Services between Navarro
County and Cities, Schools and other Entities for the November 3, 2020 Election
• KnowBe4 Cyber Security Training update
• Consideration of declaring the Navarro County Information Systems County Equipment as salvage
• Consideration of approving City of Richland to cross SW CR 2404, Pct. 3
• Consideration of approving Modification 3 to Grant # G19NT0001A to be increased to $3,252,249.00 for Texoma HIDTA
— From Staff Reports
