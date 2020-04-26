A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting.
A sign in sheet will also be provided, and those wishing to address the court will be called in one at a time to do so. Group size will be limited to 10 people inside and outside of the courtroom.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving the closure of 2/10th mile of NE CR 1036 in Pct.1
• Consideration of approving Lease Agreement with Document Solutions for five Xerox printers in the Navarro County Sheriff's Department already received with/without purchase approval
• Consideration of approving purchase order from CTWT Copy Center for ballot envelopes for Elections Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.