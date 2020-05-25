A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Due to statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, a phone will be provided outside the Courtroom for the public to listen to the meeting.
Items on Tuesday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Consideration of approving agreement with Navarro County and Justice Benefits Inc. for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program
• Consideration of approving Cares Act Coronavirus Relief Fund and Eligibility Certification
• Consideration of approving Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, Law Enforcement Liability Insurance renewal application
• Consideration of approving Navarro County Clean-up Day scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020 and paying County Share
• Consideration of approving the posting of closing ½ mile of SE CR 2230 in Precinct 3
• Consideration of approving the posting of closing 960 feet of SW CR 0080 in Precinct 3
• Consideration of approving City of Richland to cross SW CR 2390 in two sections in Precinct 3
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.087 to discuss Economic Development
• Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss personnel for Navarro County Sheriff's Department and Road and Bridge
• Consideration of action taken on Executive Session pursuant to the Texas Government Code Section 551.074 to discuss personnel for Navarro County Sheriff's Department and Road and Bridge
— From Staff Reports
