Navarro County Commissioners continue to take action to address the effects of the pandemic, discussing court proceedings, operating plans, and availability of federal funds Monday.
Commissioners chose not to terminate hazard pay for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and Road and Bridge personnel, citing the ongoing threat that COVID-19 still poses to frontline workers, and tabling discussion to a later date.
“Coronavirus is still real, our numbers are growing. I don't want our law enforcement to feel like they even have to ask us if we'll continue this,” said James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4. “My opinion is that we should continue it. We're getting reimbursed for it.”
“There's been lots of examples of county employees who have stepped up, taken on tasks they don't normally do, watching out for the safety of our employees and the citizens too, and I appreciate everybody going the extra mile,” said Jason Grant, Commissioner Pct. 1.
The court approved a request from the Corsicana-Navarro County Health District for $112,500 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund provided to the county through the CARES Act.
To uphold the county's COVID-19 Operating Plan, the court approved a contract with Rose Services to provide cleaning services for the courthouse, courtrooms, and annexes through the end of the year.
According to Terri Gillen, County Auditor, the county would sub-contract an employee of Rose Services full-time to clean the courthouse five days a week. The cost of additional cleaning can be reimbursed through the CARES Act.
The court approved certification of a special budget amendments of unbudgeted revenue for the CARES Act and Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Fund.
The court approved a resolution for the Help America Vote Act Election Security Sub-Grant between the county and Texas Secretary of State, contingent on the District Attorney's Office review and approval of the contract.
Eddie Moore, Commissioner Pct. 3, presented several requests on behalf of the City of Richland, paving the way for installation of a new water main to accommodate new development in the area.
Commissioners approved a request allowing the City to cross SW CR 2340; a utility easement for Corbet Water Supply, as well as crossings at SW CR 2410, 2420, 2380, and a creek in Precinct 3.
Stanley Young, Planning and Zoning Director, presented a three-phase plan for the court's approval, allowing for final plats of Admiral Shores for Texas Land & Lakes, LLC.
Mike Dowd, Tax Assessor-Collector gave the collection report for June 2020. To date, the county has collected $23,392,683.63, ahead of last year's numbers.
In other business, the court gave the County Auditor approval to go out for bids for the 2021 fiscal year for auto parts, culverts, fuel, and road materials and unused office and shop equipment from Precinct 2 were declared as salvage.
Names of county residents who will serve on the Salary Grievance Committee were selected and approved.
Commissioners approved 20 hours of continuing education completed by County Clerk Sherry Dowd for 2019.
Noting recent rains and still favorable conditions, Commissioners chose not to impose the county's burn ban at this time. As always, the court urged caution when burning and warned of the dry conditions fast approaching.
Commissioners met in closed session to discuss planning and zoning and economic development, with no action taken upon return to open session.
