COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, with 69 new cases confirmed Thursday as the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported record highs not seen since 2020. Last week, the county topped 4,500 cases. So far this week, 181 new cases have been confirmed.
With cases and hospitalizations on the rise nationwide, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will provide 1 billion rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests, and N95 masks, free to Americans.
The initial batch of test kits will be available next week when a website is launched. The rest of the tests will be delivered over the coming months. The N95 masks, most effective at preventing the spread of the virus, will also be available for free, and more details are expected next week.
Of the 4,752 total confirmed cases, 91% have recovered while 307 are classified as not recovered and 98 have died, according to the health department data Friday.
Texas has reported more than 75,650 deaths since the pandemic began. Now, 61% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 48% of Navarro County residents 5 and older now fully vaccinated and more than 6,900 additional doses have been given.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of Pfizer 28 days after their second shot. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11.
Everyone 12 and older is now encouraged to get a booster.
Boosters are recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after two months; Pfizer and Moderna, five months.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
