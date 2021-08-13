As of Thursday, Navarro Regional Hospital was treating 11 COVID patients, six of whom were on ventilators, and 91% are unvaccinated.
“We have the capacity to care for all patients who need medical attention,” said Anna Paul, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you can. Vaccines remain the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Unless you are seeking medical care, please stay at home when you are sick.”
Navarro County confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 this week, as Texas and most of the United States remain at the highest level of community spread.
The county has reported a total of 3,681 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Most have recovered, although 66 have died as a result of the virus.
According to the health department’s data, more than half of these cases have been confirmed in people between the ages of 20 to 59.
“This is a highly transmissible variant which is affecting a younger demographic than we’ve previously seen, and these individuals are mostly unvaccinated," said Dr. Shawn Corwin, Medical Director, Navarro Regional Hospital Emergency Department.
"We are seeing a spike in ER visits, but we remain prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention and encourage anyone experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly. CDC guidelines for healthcare settings continue to be followed – all visitors and staff must wear a mask at all times in the hospital.”
Texas has confirmed more than two million total cases, and 52,000 related-deaths, with 11,261 people currently hospitalized.
According to the DSHS, around 54% of eligible Texans are fully vaccinated. More than 40% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death and fully vaccinated people appear to be infectious for less time. The CDC recommends all eligible people get vaccinated and wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
Texans can also call the Texas Division of Emergency Management's State Mobile Vaccine Program at 844-90-TEXAS, Option 3, to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic for groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more. Homebound residents can also call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team come to their home.
Information is being updated daily by the Navarro County and Corsicana Public Health Department, through the Office of Emergency Management's website, www.navarrocountyoem.com. To view local data, click the “Navarro County Current COVID-19 Case Demographics” button.
