Navarro County's COVID-19 vaccination center has given doses to more than 2,800 people since opening Jan. 19. By the first week of February, more than 10,800 people registered to receive the vaccine. The vaccination hub will receive another 1,500 doses for the week of Feb. 8.
The hub, located at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana, continues to operate weekly based on the number of doses provided by the state.
Vaccine registration can be completed online at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
The call center can be reached at 903-875-3977, or in Spanish at 903-875-3978.
The process, which takes about 30 minutes, is designed to provide vaccinations to about 30 people per hour.
The Corsicana Police and Fire Departments coordinate to keep crowds safe and socially distant.
Participants check in, fill out a patient form, and are assigned to one of five stations. All surfaces are routinely cleaned and sanitized.
At the station, all paperwork is verified and signed before they receive their vaccine.
Afterwards, they are directed a recovery area and monitored for about 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, Navarro County had reported more than 3,300 confirmed cases and 95 deaths.
During the first week of February, Navarro Regional Hospital's capacity with lab-confirmed COVID-19 averaged 32%.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Cook Center at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Register in-person, or online at www.gogettested.com.
