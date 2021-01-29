Navarro County's COVID-19 vaccination center has provided doses to 1,956 people as of Friday, Jan. 29. So far, more than 9,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine.
The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department is set to receive another 1,500 doses during week eight of the state's distribution plan beginning Feb. 1.
The center, located at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana, will continue to operate based on the number of vaccines provided by the state.
“Organized and run by Corsicana Fire and Rescue, this is one of the most well run operations we have seen,” stated Eric Meyers, Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator.
The vaccination center is staffed by Navarro College Nursing Students, Navarro County CERT, Corsicana Police Department, Corsicana Independent School District staff and police, Corsicana Fire and Rescue, the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, and several volunteer nurses from around the area.
“Our goal is to vaccinate registered participants with the full allotments received every week from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Department of Emergency Management,” Meyers stated.
“Thank you again to all who are making this a very successful operation!”
Vaccine registration can be completed online at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
The call center can be reached at 903-875-3977, or in Spanish at 903-875-3978.
The process is designed for efficiency and expected to provide vaccinations to an about 30 people per hour.
All surfaces are regularly cleaned and sanitized to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Corsicana Police and Fire Departments are coordinating to keep crowds safe and socially distant through the entire process.
From check in to check out, the entire process take about 30 minutes. Guests will check in, fill out a patient form, and be assigned one of five stations.
At the station, all paperwork is verified and signed before receiving their vaccine. Once the vaccine is administered, guests will sit in a recovery area for about 15 minutes where they will be monitored to ensure there are no adverse reactions.
A table reserved to accommodate those with disabilities or who need additional assistance.
Those registered through the call center or online portal will be contacted with their vaccination time and are asked to confirm directly, and only once, through the confirmation email, or by call or text.
Local officials encourage everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped two million this week in Texas, however, the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to fall from record highs as the state ends its deadliest month of the pandemic.
Navarro County has confirmed 3,285 cases and 91 deaths to date.
As of Friday, Jan. 29, the hospitalization rate was 20.06% for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Navarro Regional Hospital's capacity with lab-confirmed COVID-19 was reported at 36.54%.
Free COVID-19 testing for Navarro County will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Cook Center at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Register in-person, or online at www.gogettested.com.
Texas providers have administered nearly 2.2 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.75 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 410,000 have been fully vaccinated.
Nationwide, coronavirus deaths and cases per day remain high, but have dropped over the past couple of weeks.
