Navarro County's vaccination hub is set to receive 1,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as Texas gets 800,000 doses this week, beginning Monday, March 15.
To register for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department’s vaccination hub, log on to navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q or call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 in Spanish.
You can check the status of your registration by calling 903-875-3977 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The state's distribution list will be updated early this week as approximately 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are allocated.
While no local pharmacies are currently listed in this week's state allocations, locations like Hometown Pharmacy in Corsicana should receive 100 doses a week through the federal allocation program.
To register for a vaccine, contact these local providers directly.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is sending 656,810 doses to at least 445 providers in 178 counties. Approximately 200,000 additional first doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
The allocation is the third largest Texas has received since vaccination began in December. However, it is less than the record of more than 1 million first doses delivered last week. The decrease follows a large amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the state.
Smaller amounts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for the next two weeks as production increases. Additionally, the federally-supported sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston have finished their three-week cycle of first doses and will be administering second doses for the next three weeks.
Texas has now administered more than 7.6 million doses, an increase of nearly 1.4 million in the last week. More than 5 million people have received at least one dose, up more than a million over last week, and more than 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.
Among Texas seniors, 55% have received at least one dose and about one in three are now fully vaccinated. About one in eight of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated.
Texas announced last week that people ages 50 to 64 will be eligible for vaccination beginning Monday, March 15. They are added to health care workers, long-term care residents, people 65 and older, people with chronic health care conditions that may increase their risk of severe COVID-19, and school and child care workers.
DSHS estimates that 12 to 14 million Texans will be eligible to be vaccinated as of this week.
In addition to these first doses, the state is ordering 578,320 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.
DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
