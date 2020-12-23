Texas expects to receive 620,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the second week of the state's distribution process. Additional doses are being shipped to more than 1,100 providers in 185 counties to continue vaccinating front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
In Navarro County, four providers, Brookshires, H-E-B, and Super 1 pharmacies and Navarro Regional Hospital, are set to receive vaccines according to Department of State Health Services’ distribution plan for Week Two.
Each pharmacy will receive 100 doses, the hospital will get 600.
DSHS will update that list as information on more providers is finalized.
More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled for delivery throughout the nation Monday, Dec. 21, after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of the second vaccine, developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health.
In Texas, the Centers for Disease Control will deliver 460,500 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 159,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Most of the Pfizer vaccine, 124,800 doses, will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
The free program sends Pfizer vaccines and staff from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to vaccinate residents and staff of skilled nursing and long-term living facilities who volunteer to participate.
Vaccination under the program is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 28, in Texas.
Long-term care facilities not yet enrolled can apply online at enrolltexasiz.dshs.texas.gov/
The remaining doses will be distributed to 29 hospitals that received Pfizer doses last week to continue vaccinating health care workers.
The vaccine is expected to arrive before the Christmas holiday, but with a much larger number of shipments and the short week, some may arrive early the following week.
Last week, during Week One of the distribution process, 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to 110 large providers to begin vaccinating health care workers.
On the net:
www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
