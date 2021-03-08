Updated at noon Monday, March 8
More than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas this week. Navarro County's vaccination hub will get another 1,500 doses, and four local providers will receive 100 each.
In Corsicana, Brookshires Pharmacy, Fresenius Medical Care Corsicana, and Super 1 Pharmacy will each receive 100 doses. Hometown Pharmacy will also get 100 doses a week through the federal allocation program. To register for a vaccine, contact these providers directly.
To register for the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department’s vaccination hub, log on to navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q or call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 in Spanish.
You can check the status of your registration by calling 903-875-3977 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The state is allocating 929,320 doses to 1,651 providers in 234 counties, and more than 200,000 additional doses will be provided by from the federal government to pharmacies and qualified health centers.
The significant increase is largely due to a supply of 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the state.
The single-dose vaccine was authorized by the FDA and began shipping last week with 24,000 doses delivered to providers participating in the federally-supported vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston.
In addition to these first doses mentioned, the state is ordering 457,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.
DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can be begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed.
Texas has given nearly 6.3 million doses. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.
The state's progress vaccinating adults 65 years old and older continues with 48% having received at least one dose and more than 1 million seniors – more than one-quarter of the Texans in that age group – now fully vaccinated.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Last week, the state added school and child care workers to the list of people eligible to be vaccinated by any vaccine provider in Texas.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.